Report: Bailey Is First Woman To Lead Judicial Association

Kanawha County Chief Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey has become the first woman elected as president of the West Virginia Judicial Association, according to a published report.

“There’s not a more deserving person,“ Putnam Circuit Judge Phillip Stowers, past president of the association, told the Charleston Gazette-Mail. “I think we’ll all be in good hands with her as the association president.“

The association is responsible for promoting education, professionalism and camaraderie among judges.

Bailey was fifth woman to serve as a judge in the state when she was appointed in 2002 and has served for 20 years, the newspaper reported.

She said she is looking forward to further cultivating a sense of community and professional support among judges.

“I have to say one of the greatest parts of this job is getting to know judges from around the state,“ Bailey said.