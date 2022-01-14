© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Government

Justice Declares State Of Preparedness For Winter Storm

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published January 14, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST
snow_2.jpg
Cecelia Mason
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
A severe snow storm is forecast for this weekend and Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness.

A strong winter storm is forecast to hit West Virginia Sunday into Monday. In response, Gov. Jim Justice today declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties.

The declaration directs the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to prepare to respond to the storm. This gets personnel and resources ready to respond quickly if an emergency develops.

To assist emergency management officials tracking the storm’s path, the National Weather Service will hold daily briefings for state agencies and local partners.

Coordinating agencies are on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center at the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (EMD) should the need arise.

To assist emergency management officials tracking the storm’s path, the National Weather Service will hold daily briefings for state agencies and local partners, and EMD liaisons will provide updates from each county.

The EMD Watch Center has increased staffing through the weekend to perform around-the-clock monitoring of the weather system and will notify leaders if local emergency management agencies request assistance.

“EMD monitors for any events that may threaten the citizens of West Virginia, including severe weather threats,” said EMD Director GE McCabe. “We’re prepared at all times to respond should there be an emergency.”

Justice asks all West Virginians to watch weather conditions and follow instructions issued by emergency officials.

Eric Douglas
Eric is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He is also an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world. You can reach Eric at edouglas@wvpublic.org
