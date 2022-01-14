Justice Declares State Of Preparedness For Winter Storm

A strong winter storm is forecast to hit West Virginia Sunday into Monday. In response, Gov. Jim Justice today declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties.

The declaration directs the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to prepare to respond to the storm. This gets personnel and resources ready to respond quickly if an emergency develops.

To assist emergency management officials tracking the storm’s path, the National Weather Service will hold daily briefings for state agencies and local partners.

Coordinating agencies are on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center at the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (EMD) should the need arise.

The EMD Watch Center has increased staffing through the weekend to perform around-the-clock monitoring of the weather system and will notify leaders if local emergency management agencies request assistance.

“EMD monitors for any events that may threaten the citizens of West Virginia, including severe weather threats,” said EMD Director GE McCabe. “We’re prepared at all times to respond should there be an emergency.”

Justice asks all West Virginians to watch weather conditions and follow instructions issued by emergency officials.