© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

West Virginia Governor Calls Lawmakers Into Special Session

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published January 10, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST
West Virginia House of Delegates, January 2018.
Perry Bennett
/
West Virginia Legislative Photography
West Virginia House of Delegates, January 2018.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has called lawmakers into a special session to consider economic development ventures.

Lawmakers already were scheduled to meet in an interim session Monday when Justice made the special session call for that day. The regular 60-day session starts Wednesday.

The Republican governor said in his proclamation Saturday night that one of the bills to be considered in special session would provide tax incentives for potential major future industrial development in the state.

Five other bills will focus on economic development using supplemental appropriations. The governor said in a statement that the appropriations “will pay untold dividends in recruiting businesses, their employees and families, and further private investment in West Virginia.”

Tags

GovernmentWest Virginia LegislatureSpecial Session
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content