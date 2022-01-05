Political Candidate Filing Begins Jan. 10

Filing for political candidates who plan to seek office this year begins Jan. 10.

The ballot for the May 10 primary election includes open spots in the U.S. House of Representatives, state Senate and House of Delegates, county commissions and boards of education, and conservation district supervisors among others.

Candidates for federal, statewide, legislative and judicial (excluding magistrates) offices, as well as those running for office in more than one county, are required to file a Certificate of Announcement with the Secretary of State's office. Candidates for all other offices file at their respective county clerk’s office.

Generally, candidates for most offices must be eligible to register to vote, must be the proper age for the office on or before the 2022 General Election, and must be residents of the district where applicable.

Candidates should check their district map to make sure they file to run in the correct district.

Candidates can file in person at the Secretary of State's Office in Charleston during regular business hours and from 8:30 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, Jan. 29. Candidates can also file at the North Central WV Business Hub, located at 200 W. Main St. in Clarksburg, and the Eastern Panhandle Business Hub, located at 229 E. Martin St., Suite 100, in Martinsburg.

Alternatively, candidates can mail their Certificate of Announcement and filing fee to the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office, State Capitol Building, Charleston, WV 25305. All filings mailed by USPS must be received or postmarked during the filing period. Filings received after Jan. 29 cannot be accepted.