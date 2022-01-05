© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Media Preview Of W.Va. Legislative Session To Be Held Remotely

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published January 5, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST
Capitol Dome, Capitol, Legislature
Perry Bennett
/
West Virginia Legislative Photography

An annual media preview of the upcoming West Virginia legislative session will be a virtual-only event.

The West Virginia Legislative Lookahead scheduled for Friday at the state Culture Center will not have in-person attendance.

It's the second straight year that the event was moved exclusively online because of the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have surged over the past week statewide.

Among the scheduled topics Friday are education, economic development, broadband and infrastructure, and a panel discussion with legislative leadership.

The event is hosted by the West Virginia Press Association.

Tags

GovernmentWest Virginia LegislatureLegislative Lookahead
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content