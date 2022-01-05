Media Preview Of W.Va. Legislative Session To Be Held Remotely

An annual media preview of the upcoming West Virginia legislative session will be a virtual-only event.

The West Virginia Legislative Lookahead scheduled for Friday at the state Culture Center will not have in-person attendance.

It's the second straight year that the event was moved exclusively online because of the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have surged over the past week statewide.

Among the scheduled topics Friday are education, economic development, broadband and infrastructure, and a panel discussion with legislative leadership.

The event is hosted by the West Virginia Press Association.