Government

State Warns Of Covid-related Spam Text Messages

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published January 3, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST
Text Message

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has received reports of individuals receiving spam text messages asking the receiver to validate their driver’s license through the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles. The text message says it is in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No such message has been generated by the DHHR and the agency says the text messages should be immediately deleted. They also warn people that they should not click on the link provided in the text message.

The spam text message reads: “West Virginia Covid-19 Vaccine Driver License Waiver Validation. Validate your details below” (with a clickable link). It then states, “Department of Health l State of West Virginia. Text “STOP” to stop msg.”

An additional spam message reads: “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in partnership with the West Virginia State DMV requires an immediate validation of your Covid-19 status. This is a waiver validation update and a compulsory one-time validation for all West Virginia residents.”

The DHHR notes that it will never ask for personal information via text message.

Eric Douglas
Eric Douglas
