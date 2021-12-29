Former 9th District Senator Sue Cline Has Died

Former State Senator Sue Cline, 75, of Brenton, WV, has died.

Cline served in the state senate from 2016 to 2020 representing the 9th Senatorial District. She was defeated in the 2020 Primary Election by David “Bugs” Stover who currently holds the seat.

Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin appointed Cline to fill the vacancy left in the West Virginia Senate after Daniel Hall's resignation. She was a realtor in the Beckley area and served as the vice president of the Pineville Area Chamber of Commerce. She was also a member of the Wyoming County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

During her time in the Senate, she served with three different Senate Presidents. All three issued statements about her passing.

“I was shocked to learn this morning of the passing of former Senator Sue Cline,” Senate President Craig Blair said. “Sue was one of the most dedicated members I have ever served with in the West Virginia Legislature. She was a fighter and a tireless advocate for the families of her district. Her love of her state and her country were second to none. My thoughts and prayers are with her family as they remember and celebrate her life in the coming days.”

“Sue Cline embodied and personified the true essence of a dedicated public servant,” former Senate President Mitch Carmichael said. “She represented the citizens of Wyoming, Raleigh, and McDowell counties with fever, passion, and love. Her contributions to progress and opportunity in West Virginia were total and complete. Her most endearing trait was an enthusiastic, yet quiet faith in God. It is her faith that gives comfort to all who loved and respected Senator Cline that she is now with her heavenly Father.”

“From the moment she arrived to the West Virginia Senate, Sue Cline poured her heart and soul into her service,” former Senate President Bill Cole said. He was in charge of the Senate when she first arrived. “Her kind heart and her strong sense of community guided her in every way. She was a valuable part of a team that helped to change West Virginia. Sue will be sadly missed by all who were blessed to know her, and my prayers are with her family and friends during this time.”

Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier) echoed the sentiments of his colleagues.

“I was heartbroken to learn of the death of our former colleague, Senator Sue Cline, this morning,” Baldwin said. “On behalf of our Democratic caucus, we express our sincere condolences to Sue’s family, friends, and colleagues. I served with Sue for three years and enjoyed getting to know her. She was straightforward, passionate about helping southern West Virginia, and immensely proud of her family. We worked together on a flood relief issue a few years ago, and I saw what a fierce advocate she was for her region. She will be missed, and we thank God for her service to the state of West Virginia.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.