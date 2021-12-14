© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Government

West Virginia Unemployment Rate Drops To 4 Percent In November

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published December 14, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST
West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped three-tenths of a percentage point to 4 percent in November, the lowest rate for the state on record.

Total employment grew by 1,700 over the month, and the number of unemployed state residents dropped by 2,800 to 34,400, WorkForce West Virginia said in a statement.

Employment gains included 700 in trade, transportation and utilities; 500 in professional and business services; 400 in manufacturing; and 200 in leisure and hospitality. Among the job declines were 400 in education and health services, 300 in government, 200 in mining and logging and 200 in construction.

Total nonfarm payroll employment has increased 17,800 since November 2020, the statement said.

The national unemployment rate fell four-tenths of a percentage point to 4.2 percent in November.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
