© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

W.Va. Not Giving Road Skills Tests At Logan Office For Now

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published December 14, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST
800px-Electric_Vehicle_Charging_Station.jpg
Visitor7
/
Wikimedia Commons

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is not giving road skills tests at the regional office in Logan until further notice, the agency said.

The Logan office is not giving the tests due to a COVID-related staffing shortage, the DMV said in a news release Monday.

Other business transactions and knowledge testing will continue as normal.

Driver's license skills testing is available at other regional offices in the area, including Kanawha City, Huntington, Beckley, Winfield and Williamson.

More information is available at the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov.

Tags

GovernmentLogan CountyWest Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content