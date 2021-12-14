© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Two New Graduate Programs Approved At Glenville, Bluefield State, While OVU Will Close

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published December 14, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST
Bluefield State College is carved into the side of a hill overlooking the train tracks and the town below. This is one of two signs about the school's history that sit at the very top of campus.
Bluefield State College is carved into the side of a hill overlooking the train tracks and the town below. This is one of two signs about the school's history that sit at the very top of campus.

The West Virginia High Education Policy Commission recently made changes across the state to post-graduate programs.

The HEPC approved Bluefield State College’s MBA program last week. The decision comes a couple months after Concord University started offering an MBA.

The commission also gave Glenville State College the green light on its Master of Arts in Education and Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction programs.

They will be evaluated in the Fall 2022. Depending on Glenville’s success, it will be officially named a university.

The Commission also voted to close Ohio Valley University’s authorization to operate in the state. Concerns came after the school was not able to pay employees for several months.

The school couldn't provide academic transcripts, financial aid records and more. OVU is allowed to teach seniors until the end of this school year. No one else will be permitted to attend.

Government
Jessica Lilly
Jessica covers southern West Virginia for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. You can reach her at jlilly@wvpublic.org.
See stories by Jessica Lilly
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now