Two New Graduate Programs Approved At Glenville, Bluefield State, While OVU Will Close

The West Virginia High Education Policy Commission recently made changes across the state to post-graduate programs.

The HEPC approved Bluefield State College’s MBA program last week. The decision comes a couple months after Concord University started offering an MBA.

The commission also gave Glenville State College the green light on its Master of Arts in Education and Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction programs.

They will be evaluated in the Fall 2022. Depending on Glenville’s success, it will be officially named a university.

The Commission also voted to close Ohio Valley University’s authorization to operate in the state. Concerns came after the school was not able to pay employees for several months.

The school couldn't provide academic transcripts, financial aid records and more. OVU is allowed to teach seniors until the end of this school year. No one else will be permitted to attend.