Government

Bid Review Underway For 12 Highway Projects In West Virginia

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published December 8, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST
West Virginia’s Division of Highways is reviewing bids for 12 projects including replacing an aging Ohio County bridge and replacing four older bridges in Roane County.

The agency said most projects are reviewed, analyzed and awarded within a week, but it can take longer.

The work includes replacing the Lewis Bridge in Valley Grove in Ohio County. The bridge was built in 1933 and is the second of four weight-restricted bridges to be replaced in the area.

Also included are Anmoore Bridge clean and painting project, Shinnston City Park walking trail and Michael Angiulli Memorial Bridge replacement in Harrison County; New Buzzard Ford Bridge replacement in Hardy County; Alton Deck Girder Bridge replacement in Upshur County; Lincoln Church of God pipe replacement and drainage in Lincoln County; Stoney Lonesome Road Bridge replacement, Tariff Bridge replacement, Blowntimber #1 Bridge replacement and Mud Fork Bridge replacement in Roane County; and Big Creek Bridge rehabilitation in Fayette County.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
