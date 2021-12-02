© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Households Can Now Apply For Home Heating Assistance

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published December 2, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST
Woman and child wearing colorful pair of woolly socks warming co
Evgen
/
Adobe Stock
Families can get assistance with home heating through the winter months.

Applications for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program are open through the end of January 2022 or until funds are exhausted. This is a federally funded program.

Assistance eligibility is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill.

Households whose income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible, but some types of income like Social Security and veterans benefits may be excluded from the calculation.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP Fiscal Year 2022 are listed below:

Household Size Gross Monthly Income Limit
1$2,005
2$2,621
3$3,238
4$3,855
5$4,472
6$5,088
7$5,204
8$5,583
9$6,150
10$6,718


For each additional person, add $567. Households whose income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible. However, some types of income may be excluded for LIEAP.

To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines, which include an applicant’s annual income being at or below 60 percent of the state median income. In situations where a heating emergency exists, applicants must contact a DHHR worker for case evaluation.

Applications are available online at wvpath.org and may also be obtained at local DHHR offices, Community Action agencies, or senior centers operated by an Area Agency on Aging.

Completed applications should be delivered or mailed to the DHHR office located in the applicant’s county of residence. A list of local offices may be found here, or by calling 304-352-4431.

Mailing the application to any other office or to a utility company may delay the receipt by DHHR and prohibit processing the application.

Tags

GovernmentHeating BillEnergy AssistanceWV DHHR
Eric Douglas
Eric is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He is an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world. You can reach Eric at edouglas@wvpublic.org
See stories by Eric Douglas
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content