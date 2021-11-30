© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

Medical Cannabis Registration Events Coming Up In W.Va.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published November 30, 2021 at 10:53 AM EST
The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis is holding registration events in several cities in the coming days.

The public events for medical cannabis patients will be held Wednesday in Morgantown at Fairfield Inn and Suites, Thursday in Weston at Hampton Inn and Dec. 7 in Princeton at Country Inn & Suites. Each registration will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Patients can schedule appointments by calling (304) 356-5090. Further information is available online.

In addition to the registration events, eligible residents can register for a medical cannabis patient card at www.medcanwv.org.

West Virginia’s first medical cannabis dispensaries opened this month, more than four years after state lawmakers allowed a regulatory system for those products to be established.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
