Medical Cannabis Registration Events Coming Up In W.Va.

The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis is holding registration events in several cities in the coming days.

The public events for medical cannabis patients will be held Wednesday in Morgantown at Fairfield Inn and Suites, Thursday in Weston at Hampton Inn and Dec. 7 in Princeton at Country Inn & Suites. Each registration will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Patients can schedule appointments by calling (304) 356-5090. Further information is available online.

In addition to the registration events, eligible residents can register for a medical cannabis patient card at www.medcanwv.org.

West Virginia’s first medical cannabis dispensaries opened this month, more than four years after state lawmakers allowed a regulatory system for those products to be established.