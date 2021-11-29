© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

W.Va. Hospital, Striking Union Set To Resume Negotiations

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published November 29, 2021 at 12:25 PM EST
Negotiations are set to resume for striking maintenance and service workers at a West Virginia hospital.

Representatives for Cabell Huntington Hospital and more than 900 members of the the Service Employees International Union District 1999 are scheduled to return to the bargaining table on Tuesday, the hospital said.

Union members went on strike in early November after their contract with the hospital expired.

Hospital human resources director Molly Frick said union members are being asked to begin paying health insurance premiums. Under the hospital’s latest offer, it would have contributed more than 90% of health care costs for employees and their dependents.

The offer also included 3% average annual wage increases, increased shift differentials, an enhanced uniform allowance and continued automatic annual contributions to eligible employees’ retirement accounts.

A temporary restraining order against striking workers will remain in place through Dec. 10. It prohibits certain activities outside the hospital.

