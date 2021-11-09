© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

Webinar Explains How Businesses Can Apply For Navy, Marine Contracts

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published November 9, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST
The U.S. Navy regularly patrols the western Pacific Ocean. Some worry that it is vulnerable to attack from China's hypersonic missiles.
There are no U.S. Navy and Marine Corps bases in West Virginia, but there are still opportunities for businesses in the Mountain State to work with them.

Small businesses in West Virginia can learn about contracting opportunities during a free virtual workshop on Dec. 8. The program is hosted by the Robert C. Byrd Institute at Marshall University.

The webinar will feature presentations by the Department of the Navy Office of Small Business Programs, the Regional Contracting Assistance Center and West Virginia District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

It is designed to offer information for conducting business with these military branches and explain how to find upcoming contracting opportunities.

In fiscal year 2020, U.S. small businesses were awarded more than $135 billion in contracts through the Department of Defense.

“Only a small fraction of this $135 billion went to small businesses in West Virginia and the central Appalachian region,” said Derek Scarbro, RCBI deputy director. “We want to change that. This is a great opportunity to learn about available contracting opportunities, how to become a vendor and what resources are available to help navigate the process.”

To register for the webinar, contact RCAC’s Sommer Straight at sstraight@rcacwv.com or Scarbro at dscarbro@rcbi.org for more information.

RCBI is presenting Doing Business with the U.S. Navy & Marine Corps as part of the AIM Higher Consortium, a strategic initiative to strengthen the Defense supply chain in West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. To learn more, visit www.aimhigherconsortium.org.

Eric Douglas
Eric is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He is an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world. You can reach Eric at edouglas@wvpublic.org
