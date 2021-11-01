© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

AG Morrisey Joins Suit To Stop Vaccine Mandate For Federal Contractors

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published November 1, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT
West Virginia’s Attorney General Patrick Morrissey has joined the attorneys general from six other states to stop vaccine mandates for federal contractors.

The suit was filed by the state of Georgia in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia. It urges the court to stop President Joe Biden and other federal entities from enforcing the mandate on any federal contracting agency, subcontractor and employee of the states.

“All citizens – including federal contractors and their employees – have the right to make their own decisions about whether to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Morrisey said in a statement. “By taking this action, the Biden Administration has forced contractors to choose between firing all unvaccinated employees or standing to potentially lose billions of dollars in federal funding.”

The complaint alleges Biden, in his Sept. 9 executive order, overstepped his constitutional authority. It says he violated the separation of powers as set forth in the Tenth Amendment and violates the Spending Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Other states signing on to the complaint include Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina and Utah.

Read a copy of the complaint.

Eric Douglas
Eric is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He is an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world. You can reach Eric at edouglas@wvpublic.org
