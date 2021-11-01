AG Morrisey Joins Suit To Stop Vaccine Mandate For Federal Contractors

West Virginia’s Attorney General Patrick Morrissey has joined the attorneys general from six other states to stop vaccine mandates for federal contractors.

The suit was filed by the state of Georgia in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia. It urges the court to stop President Joe Biden and other federal entities from enforcing the mandate on any federal contracting agency, subcontractor and employee of the states.

“All citizens – including federal contractors and their employees – have the right to make their own decisions about whether to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Morrisey said in a statement. “By taking this action, the Biden Administration has forced contractors to choose between firing all unvaccinated employees or standing to potentially lose billions of dollars in federal funding.”

The complaint alleges Biden, in his Sept. 9 executive order , overstepped his constitutional authority. It says he violated the separation of powers as set forth in the Tenth Amendment and violates the Spending Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Other states signing on to the complaint include Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina and Utah.