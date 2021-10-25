Senate Confirmation Planned For W.Va. Native To Head OSHA

A confirmation vote is planned for Monday in the U.S. Senate that will make a West Virginia native the head of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Douglas Parker, nominee to head OSHA.

President Joe Biden nominated Douglas Parker earlier this year to lead the federal agency in charge of keeping workers safe on the job. Last week, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin joined the majority of the Senate in voting to close debate on Parker’s nomination to lead OSHA.

“Today I voted for fellow West Virginian, Doug Parker of Bluefield, to lead the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA),” Manchin said in a statement. “Mr. Parker is a dedicated public servant who has extensive experience fighting for better, safer workplaces at OSHA, MSHA, and UMWA. His experience uniquely qualifies him to lead OSHA in fighting for the safety of our hard-working fellow Americans. I am proud to vote for a fellow West Virginian to serve the American people and look forward to working with Mr. Parker to ensure safe workplaces for all West Virginians and Americans.”

Manchin cited Parker’s experience with California’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Parker also served in the Mine Safety and Health Administration under President Barack Obama. Before that, Parker was an attorney for the United Mine Workers of America.

Parker currently lives in San Francisco, California, but he was born in Bluefield, West Virginia and his official nomination identifies him as a West Virginian.