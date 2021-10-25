© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Senate Confirmation Planned For W.Va. Native To Head OSHA

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published October 25, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT
‎
maienter9/Rapeepat
/
Adobe Stock

A confirmation vote is planned for Monday in the U.S. Senate that will make a West Virginia native the head of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

1516308546999.jfif
Douglas Parker, nominee to head OSHA.

President Joe Biden nominated Douglas Parker earlier this year to lead the federal agency in charge of keeping workers safe on the job. Last week, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin joined the majority of the Senate in voting to close debate on Parker’s nomination to lead OSHA.

“Today I voted for fellow West Virginian, Doug Parker of Bluefield, to lead the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA),” Manchin said in a statement. “Mr. Parker is a dedicated public servant who has extensive experience fighting for better, safer workplaces at OSHA, MSHA, and UMWA. His experience uniquely qualifies him to lead OSHA in fighting for the safety of our hard-working fellow Americans. I am proud to vote for a fellow West Virginian to serve the American people and look forward to working with Mr. Parker to ensure safe workplaces for all West Virginians and Americans.”

Manchin cited Parker’s experience with California’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Parker also served in the Mine Safety and Health Administration under President Barack Obama. Before that, Parker was an attorney for the United Mine Workers of America.

Parker currently lives in San Francisco, California, but he was born in Bluefield, West Virginia and his official nomination identifies him as a West Virginian.

Tags

GovernmentOSHASenate ConfirmationUnited States SenateJoe Manchin
Eric Douglas
Eric is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He is an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world. You can reach Eric at edouglas@wvpublic.org
See stories by Eric Douglas
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content