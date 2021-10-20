© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

Unemployment Numbers Continue Decline In Mountain State

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published October 20, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT
Hand is turning a dice and changes the expression "no job" to "new job"
Fokussiert
/
Adobe Stock

West Virginia’s unemployment rate continues to decline as the state, and the country, recover from the darkest days of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate -- at 4.6 percent -- is now at its lowest point in more than 13 years, according to a statement from Workforce West Virginia.

The national unemployment rate for September is 4.8 percent. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has now decreased for 17 straight months.

In a news conference Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice also noted that the unadjusted rate is the lowest in the state’s history. Seasonal adjustment attempts to remove the influences of predictable seasonal patterns, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Examples of those patterns include “changes in weather, harvests, major holidays, and school schedules. Because these seasonal events follow a more or less regular pattern each year, their influence on statistical trends can be eliminated by seasonally adjusting the statistics from month to month.”

As a general rule, the monthly employment and unemployment numbers reported in the news are seasonally adjusted data. Seasonally adjusted data are useful when comparing several months of data. Annual average estimates are calculated from data that has not been adjusted for seasonal fluctuations.

September marks seven straight months that West Virginia's unemployment rate has been lower than the national average.

Overall, West Virginia’s labor force participation rate has returned to its pre-pandemic level.

Eric Douglas
Eric is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He is an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world. You can reach Eric at edouglas@wvpublic.org
