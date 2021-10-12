Lawmakers Move Proposed Redrawn Maps Through Legislative Process

West Virginia lawmakers endorsed proposed maps of congressional and state legislative districts during the second day of a special session on redistricting. That sets up a potential fight between two of the state's current members of Congress.

In the proposed map, Rep. David McKinley and Rep. Alex Mooney would be in the same district. All three current U.S. House members from West Virginia are Republicans.

Maps redrawing Senate and House districts have also advanced to the third reading which should take place on Wednesday in their respective houses. No amendments have been offered on either map so far, but they are expected on the third reading.

House of Delegates single-member districts were mandated in a 2018 bill that passed the Legislature. Currently, there are 67 districts and more than half of the House is elected from multiple-member districts.