Justice Department Awards $7.5 Million For W.Va. Anticrime Programs

The U.S. Justice Department has awarded more than $7.5 million for anticrime programs in West Virginia.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding, which is for programs at the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, West Virginia Judiciary Courts and the West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services.

The funding will support programs to update criminal record searches, prevent sexual assault and domestic violence, increase victims services in the court system, support children and families after reported child abuse, prevent and control crime and other programs, Manchin, a Democrat, and Capito, a Republican, said in a news release.