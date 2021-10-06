© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Government

Justice Department Awards $7.5 Million For W.Va. Anticrime Programs

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published October 6, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT
The U.S. Justice Department has awarded more than $7.5 million for anticrime programs in West Virginia.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding, which is for programs at the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, West Virginia Judiciary Courts and the West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services.

The funding will support programs to update criminal record searches, prevent sexual assault and domestic violence, increase victims services in the court system, support children and families after reported child abuse, prevent and control crime and other programs, Manchin, a Democrat, and Capito, a Republican, said in a news release.

GovernmentAnticrimeCrimesJoe ManchinShelley Moore Capito
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
