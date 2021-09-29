© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Courts Expanding Safety, Access Project To Ohio County

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published September 29, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT
counseling__counsel__therapy__help__domestic_violence.jpeg
Adobe Stock
/

A new program launched by West Virginia’s Supreme Court that uses technology to promote safety and access in cases involving sexual assault and domestic violence is expanding to Ohio County, officials said.

The new system allows victims of domestic violence and sexual assault to file petitions for protective orders without going to a courthouse. Officials plan to test it Wednesday in Judge Heather Wood’s courtroom in Wheeling, a statement from the Supreme Court said. The system is expected to be operational in Ohio County beginning on Oct. 4.

Ohio County is the second community to pilot the program, which was introduced last month in Cabell County as a way to address safety concerns. The only option before the program was for victims to appear in person at the courthouse.

“This new system will provide an option to victims to help keep them safe from the people they allege assaulted them. We also are ensuring every person’s constitutional rights are protected,” Chief Justice Evan Jenkins said.

Tags

GovernmentDomestic ViolenceOhio CountyWest Virginia Supreme Court
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content