W.Va. Internet Customers Urged To Take Broadband Speed Test

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published September 27, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT
West Virginia internet customers are being asked to take a broadband speed test to improve access in the state.

“Data collected from the speed test will be instrumental in making decisions about broadband access in West Virginia moving forward,” state Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael said in a news release.

Information from the tests will be used to create a map identifying where investment in broadband is needed most, the agency said.

The test is available at broadband.wv.gov. Click the red button that says “TAKE THE SPEED TEST” at the top of the page and follow the steps.

A few additional questions about location and internet service follow the test, and the whole process takes about five minutes.

The Broadband Enhancement Council is also involved in publicizing the speed test through a campaign using text messages and digital advertising.

