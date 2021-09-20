© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

Activists Urge Calls to Manchin On Voting Rights, Minimum Wage, Filibuster Action

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published September 20, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT
barber presser.jpg
Rev. William J. Barber speaking during a virtual press conference on Sept. 20, 2021. He encouraged supporters to call Sen. Joe Manchin to encourage him to vote for a $15 an hour minimum wage and the John Lewis Voting Rights act, along with ending the Congressional filibuster.

Speakers from West Virginia gathered to demand action from U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, joining a Monday press conference in Charleston sponsored by the national Poor People's Campaign.

Their grassroots effort built on a series of full-page newspaper ads taken out in the Charleston Gazette-Mail, The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel and The Journal of Martinsburg. The ads demanded Manchin support a $15 an hour minimum wage and the John Lewis Voting Rights act, along with ending the Congressional filibuster.

Rev. William J. Barber, one of the co-chairs of the group, said the organization plans to up the pressure.

“We are launching a national call-in and we are in serious conversations and preparations about nonviolent civil disobedience stand-ins, sit-ins, et cetera,” he said.

The speakers set up a video camera outside of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce offices, where they said much of the dark money in politics comes from. They also shared Manchin’s Washington, D.C. office number, encouraging the organization’s supporters to call and make their voices heard.

Manchin responded to their efforts through a spokesperson. “Senator Manchin appreciates The Poor People’s Campaign advocacy efforts, which is why he met with the group several months ago. He continues to listen to the concerns West Virginians share and seek solutions to the issues facing our state.”

Manchin has opposed a $15 federal minimum wage and an elections bill that he said he couldn't support because it lacked bipartisan support.

Senate Democrats unveiled a pared-back elections bill last week.

Manchin long has defended the filibuster as many of his Senate colleagues have shifted on the issue.

Eric Douglas
Eric is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He is an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world. You can reach Eric at edouglas@wvpublic.org
