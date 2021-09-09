Latest Winners in the 'Do It For BabyDog' Vaccination Sweepstakes Announced

The second round winners of Gov. Jim Justice’s latest series of the ‘Do It For BabyDog’ vaccination sweepstakes were announced Thursday.

As he has in the past, Justice made a personal visit to share the good news with vaccinated state residents those whose names had been drawn. He honored four at the Fairmont State University Fighting Falcons' football field.

They included Fairmont resident Karen Hoffert, who won a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro SS convertible; Jason Crayton of Clarksburg, who won free gas for 10 years; Angela Smallwood of Flemington, who received a new zero turn lawnmower; and Cheryl Lowther of Lost Creek, who won a Yamaha Wolverine RMAX 1000 UTV.

Other winners included:

Full Ride College Scholarships

Kamryn Daniels, Morgantown

Jacob Dodd, Salem

Sierra Honaker, Alderson

Hannah McIntire, Worthington

Veronnica Pope, Mount Nebo

Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat

Tammy O'Brien, Ronceverte

$150,000 Dream Wedding

Kim Sellard, Huntington

Free Gas for 10 Years

Bernard E. McKinney, Sophia

Premium ATV / Side-by-Side

Rebecca Hare, Charles Town

Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower

Shannon Hahn, Lost River

WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Packages

Michael Laing, Martinsburg

Jonathan Nicol, Charleston

Paula O'Neil, Seneca Rocks

Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Packages

Geoffrey Cook, Fairmont

Robert Kelly, Cool Ridge

Noah Thompson, Eleanor

Ski Resort Season Passes

Jane Ambrose, Parkersburg

Rod Cummings, Alum Creek

Jasmine Reynolds, Wheeling

Kelly Richardson, Charleston

Lisa Wellman, Fort Gay