Latest Winners in the 'Do It For BabyDog' Vaccination Sweepstakes Announced
The second round winners of Gov. Jim Justice’s latest series of the ‘Do It For BabyDog’ vaccination sweepstakes were announced Thursday.
As he has in the past, Justice made a personal visit to share the good news with vaccinated state residents those whose names had been drawn. He honored four at the Fairmont State University Fighting Falcons' football field.
They included Fairmont resident Karen Hoffert, who won a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro SS convertible; Jason Crayton of Clarksburg, who won free gas for 10 years; Angela Smallwood of Flemington, who received a new zero turn lawnmower; and Cheryl Lowther of Lost Creek, who won a Yamaha Wolverine RMAX 1000 UTV.
Other winners included:
Full Ride College Scholarships
Kamryn Daniels, Morgantown
Jacob Dodd, Salem
Sierra Honaker, Alderson
Hannah McIntire, Worthington
Veronnica Pope, Mount Nebo
Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat
Tammy O'Brien, Ronceverte
$150,000 Dream Wedding
Kim Sellard, Huntington
Free Gas for 10 Years
Bernard E. McKinney, Sophia
Premium ATV / Side-by-Side
Rebecca Hare, Charles Town
Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower
Shannon Hahn, Lost River
WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Packages
Michael Laing, Martinsburg
Jonathan Nicol, Charleston
Paula O'Neil, Seneca Rocks
Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Packages
Geoffrey Cook, Fairmont
Robert Kelly, Cool Ridge
Noah Thompson, Eleanor
Ski Resort Season Passes
Jane Ambrose, Parkersburg
Rod Cummings, Alum Creek
Jasmine Reynolds, Wheeling
Kelly Richardson, Charleston
Lisa Wellman, Fort Gay