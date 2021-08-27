Tractor Trailer Carrying Moderna Vaccines Crashes In Mon County, Shuts Down Part Of I-79

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department said a tractor trailer carrying Moderna COVID-19 vaccines lost control on Interstate-79 early Friday morning — sending a truck driver to the hospital and closing a stretch of highway.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a crash at mile marker 144 on I-79, according to a news release.

The tractor trailer carrying the vaccines — which were ultimately destined for a foreign country — lost control on the interstate, struck a concrete barrier, went down over a 30-foot embankment and rolled on its side. Officials say about 50 gallons of oil and antifreeze leaked into a nearby stream.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department says the driver was extracted from the vehicle before being treated for minor injuries at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The northbound lanes of I-79 have been closed at exit 139, and all traffic has been detoured onto Route 73. Southbound interstate traffic was not affected.

In a Facebook post, Monongalia County Emergency Management requested those who are HAZMAT certified respond to the scene.