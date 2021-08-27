© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Tractor Trailer Carrying Moderna Vaccines Crashes In Mon County, Shuts Down Part Of I-79

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Dave Mistich
Published August 27, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2021-08-27 at 4.38.16 PM.png
WBOY
/

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department said a tractor trailer carrying Moderna COVID-19 vaccines lost control on Interstate-79 early Friday morning — sending a truck driver to the hospital and closing a stretch of highway.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a crash at mile marker 144 on I-79, according to a news release.

The tractor trailer carrying the vaccines — which were ultimately destined for a foreign country — lost control on the interstate, struck a concrete barrier, went down over a 30-foot embankment and rolled on its side. Officials say about 50 gallons of oil and antifreeze leaked into a nearby stream.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department says the driver was extracted from the vehicle before being treated for minor injuries at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The northbound lanes of I-79 have been closed at exit 139, and all traffic has been detoured onto Route 73. Southbound interstate traffic was not affected.

In a Facebook post, Monongalia County Emergency Management requested those who are HAZMAT certified respond to the scene.

Government
Dave Mistich
A native of Washington, West Virginia, Dave Mistich joined West Virginia Public Broadcasting in October of 2012, as the Charleston Reporter. After bouncing around a variety of newsroom roles at WVPB, he now focuses on state-level politics and government, as well as breaking news. Dave plays on the world's best-worst softball team, Chico's Bail Bonds. He can be reached via email at dmistich@wvpublic.org and you can follow him on Twitter @davemistich.
See stories by Dave Mistich
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now