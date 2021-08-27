23 W.Va. Projects Including Water and Broadband Get $8.1 Million in Funding

The Appalachian Regional Commission and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development have agreed to fund 23 projects in the state using more than $8.1 million. Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Friday in a virtual news conference.

Justice mentioned five projects in southern West Virginia selected to receive federal funding. One is meant to help expand broadband in six southern counties through the group Regional Optical Communications . Additionally, southern water and sewer projects were selected for Mingo, Summers, and Mercer counties. Eastern Wyoming County’s water system is expected to receive more than $1.5 million for an upgrade. Currently water for about 16,000 residents comes from an abandoned mine site -- local leaders fear this water could run out. Wyoming County Commissioner Jason Mullins, says as demand continues to increase, this project will fund a backup intake tap water source from the Guyandotte River.

Justice also announced funding for feeding programs through the Community Development Block Grants . Some of those include the Facing Hunger Foodbank , City of Morgantown, Department of Agriculture and Mountaineer Food Bank.

The Appalachian Regional Commission is a federal agency that works with governors across the region to support projects for each state. The program provides financial and technical assistance for economic development and infrastructure projects.

The money will first go to the Community Advancement and Development Division of the West Virginia Development Office. ARC funds are administered by the West Virginia Development Office.