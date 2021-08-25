Poor People’s Campaign To Host Protest Motorcade Directed At Manchin

A motorcade of protestors will be arriving in Charleston Thursday with the hope of getting the attention of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin.

The “Mass Moral Motorcade on Manchin,” as it is being called, is sponsored by the state and national chapters of the Poor People’s Campaign led by Rev. William Barber.

The Poor People’s Campaign was organized in 2018 and works for justice for poor and low-income people. This is the latest effort by the groups to sway Manchin.

They are asking him to end Congress’ filibuster, pass all provisions of the For the People Act, fully restore the 1965 Voting Rights Act and pass $15 an hour federal minimum wage, the group said in a press release.

The motorcade will begin in Madison at noon. That starting point is a tip of the hat to the upcoming March on Blair Mountain anniversary. It will arrive at the state capitol at 2:30 p.m. for presentations.