Government

Poor People’s Campaign To Host Protest Motorcade Directed At Manchin

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published August 25, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT
The Poor People's Campaign is coming to Charleston, hoping to get U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin's attention.

A motorcade of protestors will be arriving in Charleston Thursday with the hope of getting the attention of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin.

The “Mass Moral Motorcade on Manchin,” as it is being called, is sponsored by the state and national chapters of the Poor People’s Campaign led by Rev. William Barber.

The Poor People’s Campaign was organized in 2018 and works for justice for poor and low-income people. This is the latest effort by the groups to sway Manchin.

They are asking him to end Congress’ filibuster, pass all provisions of the For the People Act, fully restore the 1965 Voting Rights Act and pass $15 an hour federal minimum wage, the group said in a press release.

The motorcade will begin in Madison at noon. That starting point is a tip of the hat to the upcoming March on Blair Mountain anniversary. It will arrive at the state capitol at 2:30 p.m. for presentations.

For Covid safety, participants will stay in their cars. There is also a virtual option to follow through the Poor People’s Campaign website.

Poor People's CampaignJoe Manchin
Eric Douglas
Eric is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He is an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world. You can reach Eric at edouglas@wvpublic.org
