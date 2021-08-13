Federal Prison In McDowell Back To Normal Operations After Carbon Monoxide Leak 

Things are back to normal at a federal prison in McDowell County after a carbon monoxide leak earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed via email that 26 inmates and five corrections staffers received medical treatment after a carbon monoxide leak was found on Tuesday.

Emergency dispatchers in neighboring Mercer County confirmed that a caller reported the smell of “noxious gas” on Tuesday at 11:32 p.m. Mercer County fire crews were dispatched but called off at 12:14 a.m., before arriving on the scene. The trip from Princeton in Mercer County to the prison in McDowell takes about an hour and 15 minutes.

The prison is serviced by McDowell Gas Co-op in Welch. A representative told West Virginia Public Broadcasting that the carbon monoxide was not a natural gas leak involving lines maintained by the company.

The Bureau has not released any more details at this time.