© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Federal Prison In McDowell Back To Normal Operations After Carbon Monoxide Leak 

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published August 13, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT
Prison Bars
Schavda
/
wikimedia Commons

Things are back to normal at a federal prison in McDowell County after a carbon monoxide leak earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed via email that 26 inmates and five corrections staffers received medical treatment after a carbon monoxide leak was found on Tuesday.

Emergency dispatchers in neighboring Mercer County confirmed that a caller reported the smell of “noxious gas” on Tuesday at 11:32 p.m. Mercer County fire crews were dispatched but called off at 12:14 a.m., before arriving on the scene. The trip from Princeton in Mercer County to the prison in McDowell takes about an hour and 15 minutes.

The prison is serviced by McDowell Gas Co-op in Welch. A representative told West Virginia Public Broadcasting that the carbon monoxide was not a natural gas leak involving lines maintained by the company.

The Bureau has not released any more details at this time.

Tags

GovernmentMcDowell CountyPrisonCarbon Monoxide
Jessica Lilly
Jessica can be heard on Inside Appalachia and West Virginia Morning the station’s daily radio news program. You can reach her at jlilly@wvpublic.org
See stories by Jessica Lilly
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content