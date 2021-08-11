Roane County Man Earns Grand Prize As Governor's 'Babydog' Sweepstakes Comes To A Close
Wally Board of Spencer in Roane County became the state's latest millionaire and top winner of the governor's Do-It-For-Babydog vaccination sweepstakes, which concluded Tuesday afternoon.
Gov. Jim Justice visited Board Tuesday afternoon at his business, Board-Depue Realty, to deliver the ceremonial check for $1.58 million.
The summer-long giveaway program was aimed at encouraging more West Virginians to get vaccinated for COVID-19. It cost about $10 million.
Justice crossed the state on Tuesday, making surprise visits to the winners with his English Bulldog Babydog, who served as the project's mascot.
He caught up with Kara Waldeck of Charles Town who was visiting the Charleston area for her grandfather’s birthday, and handed her a check for $588,000.
He also paid visits to Beckley dietician Paul Schwartz who works at Jackie Withrow Hospital, and Megan Landsberg, a music teacher from Vienna. Both received custom-outfitted trucks.
Two more people — Cheylan Cummings of Gary, and Ashley Goots of Bridgeport — won full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state.
Others receiving prizes included:
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
Joan Blankenship, Lerona
Jessica Farley, Reedsville
Travis Moreland, Bunker Hill
Sharon Pinardo, Shady Spring
Steven Zubrzycki, St. Albans
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
Donald Bryant, Davin
Karen Richards, Hedgesville
Ronald Richards, Minden
Kimbra Stamper, Millwood
Dallas Williams, Elkview
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
Vesta Linda Burgin, Beckley
Dale Heinritz, Harrisville
Patricia McCoy, Oceana
Dreama Messinger, Ranger
Christopher Rozycki, Morgantown
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
Linda Ashworth, Ashton
Edith Browning, Weston
Michael Durgan, Charleston
Richard Timko, Moundsville
Joyce Underwood, Grantsville
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
Martha Bryant, Point Pleasant
Phil Burleyson, Tunnelton
Linda K. Cipoletti, Cross Lanes
Alexander Coburn, Sinks Grove
David Dulaney, Colliers
Jo Flynn, Craigsville
James Howard, New Haven
Torie Jackson, Pennsboro
Ernest Johnson, Edmond
Edna LeMasters, Huttonsville
Alexandra Lengyel, Weirton
Angela Lovejoy, Powellton
Jeffrey Lowe, Wallace