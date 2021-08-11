Roane County Man Earns Grand Prize As Governor's 'Babydog' Sweepstakes Comes To A Close

Wally Board of Spencer in Roane County became the state's latest millionaire and top winner of the governor's Do-It-For-Babydog vaccination sweepstakes, which concluded Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Jim Justice visited Board Tuesday afternoon at his business, Board-Depue Realty, to deliver the ceremonial check for $1.58 million.

The summer-long giveaway program was aimed at encouraging more West Virginians to get vaccinated for COVID-19. It cost about $10 million.

Justice crossed the state on Tuesday, making surprise visits to the winners with his English Bulldog Babydog, who served as the project's mascot.

He caught up with Kara Waldeck of Charles Town who was visiting the Charleston area for her grandfather’s birthday, and handed her a check for $588,000.

He also paid visits to Beckley dietician Paul Schwartz who works at Jackie Withrow Hospital, and Megan Landsberg, a music teacher from Vienna. Both received custom-outfitted trucks.

Two more people — Cheylan Cummings of Gary, and Ashley Goots of Bridgeport — won full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state.

Others receiving prizes included:

Lifetime Hunting License Winners

Joan Blankenship, Lerona

Jessica Farley, Reedsville

Travis Moreland, Bunker Hill

Sharon Pinardo, Shady Spring

Steven Zubrzycki, St. Albans

Lifetime Fishing License Winners

Donald Bryant, Davin

Karen Richards, Hedgesville

Ronald Richards, Minden

Kimbra Stamper, Millwood

Dallas Williams, Elkview

Custom Hunting Rifle Winners

Vesta Linda Burgin, Beckley

Dale Heinritz, Harrisville

Patricia McCoy, Oceana

Dreama Messinger, Ranger

Christopher Rozycki, Morgantown

Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners

Linda Ashworth, Ashton

Edith Browning, Weston

Michael Durgan, Charleston

Richard Timko, Moundsville

Joyce Underwood, Grantsville

State Park Weekend Getaway Winners

Martha Bryant, Point Pleasant

Phil Burleyson, Tunnelton

Linda K. Cipoletti, Cross Lanes

Alexander Coburn, Sinks Grove

David Dulaney, Colliers

Jo Flynn, Craigsville

James Howard, New Haven

Torie Jackson, Pennsboro

Ernest Johnson, Edmond

Edna LeMasters, Huttonsville

Alexandra Lengyel, Weirton

Angela Lovejoy, Powellton

Jeffrey Lowe, Wallace