Government

IRS Releases $1.4 Million In Tax Liens Tied To Gov. Justice-Owned Greenbrier Resort

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Dave Mistich
Published August 10, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT
Virus Outbreak Small Business Loans Governors
Steve Helber/AP
/
AP
FILE - This Sept. 15, 2019, file photo shows The Greenbrier resort nestled in the mountains in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

The Greenbrier Hotel Corp. has paid off more than $1.4 million in federal tax debts, according to documents filed by the Internal Revenue Service.

The payments indicate one step toward resolving a wide web of debts attached to the Republican governor and his family-owned companies.

IRS documents filed Monday with the Greenbrier County Clerk’s Office show the release of two liens, one in the amount of $395,722 and another $1,076,983.23.

The documents indicate the IRS processed the payments July 28 in Detroit, Mich. The IRS issued the liens in March.

Another $8 million-plus lien issued by the IRS targets Justice’s daughter, Jill Justice Long. According to documents filed with the Greenbrier County Clerk in July, $131,006.23 of the debt has been paid.

Justice’s companies have also drawn attention for $700 million in unpaid loans to Greensill Capital — a lending company that filed for bankruptcy after selling the Justice companies’ obligations to Credit Suisse — and an additional $300 million in unpaid loans from Virginia-based Carter Bank.

Litigation is ongoing regarding the debts, although WVMetroNews reported in late July that Bluestone Resources issued a statement indicating cooperation between the company and Credit Suisse.

Asked about the debts last month during a news conference on West Virginia’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Justice assured residents he and his family were making good on settling the debts.

“From the standpoint of legality and everything else, you can continue to run down ratholes and try to come up with stuff here and there, but at the end of the day I hope and pray, at least, that you’ll report the final outcomes,” he said.

Dave Mistich
A native of Washington, West Virginia, Dave Mistich joined West Virginia Public Broadcasting in October of 2012, as the Charleston Reporter. After bouncing around a variety of newsroom roles at WVPB, he now focuses on state-level politics and government, as well as breaking news. Dave plays on the world's best-worst softball team, Chico's Bail Bonds. He can be reached via email at dmistich@wvpublic.org and you can follow him on Twitter @davemistich.
