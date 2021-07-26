© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Government

West Virginia University Receiving Funds To Study Rainforest

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published July 26, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT
Toucan tropical bird sitting on a tree branch in natural wildlife environment in rainforest jungle
Alexandr Vorobev
/
Adobe Stock

The National Science Foundation has awarded more than $150,000 for ecology research at West Virginia University to study the interaction of trees and soil water in the Amazon rainforest.

The $152,649 in funding was announced last week by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

The project is also expected to create a science outreach program connecting West Virginia students to data and scientists in the Amazon rainforest, Manchin's office said in a news release.

“Not only will this project help preserve and protect natural forests in the Amazon rainforest, it will give West Virginia students hands-on learning opportunities," Manchin said in a release from his office.

GovernmentRainforestWest Virginia UniversityFederal GrantJoe Manchin
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
