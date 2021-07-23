© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

Pack Appointed To Lead W.Va. Bureau For Social Services

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published July 23, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT
Jeffrey Pack.jpg
Perry Bennett
/
WV Legislative Photography
Jeffrey Pack

West Virginia Del. Jeffrey Pack, who has been chair of the Health and Human Resources Committee, has been appointed to be commissioner of the new Bureau for Social Services, officials said.

Pack's appointment is effective Aug. 2. He will resign his position in the House of Delegates, where he represents Raleigh County, before joining the state Department of Health and Human Resources, the agency said in a news release.

Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill J. Crouch announced Pack's appointment Thursday.

Pack was first appointed to the House in 2018 and then elected for two two-year terms.

Linda Watts, commissioner of the Bureau for Children and Families, retired on July 16 after 16 years of service to the state, the release said.

The agency is also looking for a commissioner of the newly created Bureau for Family Assistance, which along with the Bureau for Social Services, will replace the former Bureau for Children and Families.

GovernmentJeffrey PackWest Virginia LegislatureWest Virginia Bureau for Social ServicesWest Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
