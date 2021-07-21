Bill Would Ban Discredited Conversion Therapy In Charleston

Officials in West Virginia's capital city have introduced a proposal to ban the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Councilwoman Caitlin Cook, a council liaison to the city’s LGBTQ Working Group, introduced the bill on Monday.

Conversion therapy is a practice used to try to change sexual orientation or gender identity. Many people who have been through it say it deepened feelings of depression and increased thoughts of suicide.

If approved, Charleston would be the first in West Virginia to enact such a ban.

“This ordinance really is about protecting and valuing our LGBT community members that call Charleston home as well as and making it known to visitors that may come to Charleston that we are an inclusive community,” Cook said.

The proposed ordinance carries a fine of up to $1,000 for violations.

