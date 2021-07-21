© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Government

Bill Would Ban Discredited Conversion Therapy In Charleston

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published July 21, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT
800px-My_Trusty_Gavel.jpg
Brian Turner
/
Wikimedia Commons

Officials in West Virginia's capital city have introduced a proposal to ban the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Councilwoman Caitlin Cook, a council liaison to the city’s LGBTQ Working Group, introduced the bill on Monday.

Conversion therapy is a practice used to try to change sexual orientation or gender identity. Many people who have been through it say it deepened feelings of depression and increased thoughts of suicide.

If approved, Charleston would be the first in West Virginia to enact such a ban.

“This ordinance really is about protecting and valuing our LGBT community members that call Charleston home as well as and making it known to visitors that may come to Charleston that we are an inclusive community,” Cook said.

The proposed ordinance carries a fine of up to $1,000 for violations.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
