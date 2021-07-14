Fairmont Man Becomes State's Newest 'Babydog' Vaccination Sweepstakes Millionaire

A Bridgeport man on Wednesday became the state’s latest “Do it for Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes millionaire.

Timothy Jackson won the top prize, making him the sweepstakes’ 4th million-dollar winner as the state continues efforts to encourage more residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and in turn, earn the chance to sign up for prize drawings that will continue weekly through the summer.

Jackson was honored by a visit from Gov. Jim Justice and his canine companion Babydog to his workplace, the West Virginia University Robotic Technology Center in Fairmont.

He is among the fourth round of winners in Justice's “Do It For Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes. Other top winners included Thomas Sowers, who is the assistant football coach at Riverside High School in Belle, West Virginia, and Grace Fowler of Nettie in Nicholas County. Both were surprised with a visit from Justice and received new custom-outfitted trucks.

Courtesy of the governor's office. Grace Fowler of Nettie in Nicholas County won a new truck in the state's vaccine giveaway.

In addition, Liam Cox of Weston and Christopher Ellis of Bruno received full college scholarships to the state schools of their choice.

Other winners received lifetime hunting licenses, custom shotguns and rifles, lifetime fishing licenses as well as getaway trips to state parks.

The sweepstakes will continue for three more weeks. Those who have taken at least one dose of the shot can register to win at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov.

The next set of winners will be announced July 18.

Today’s winners also included:

Lifetime Hunting License Winners

John Carder, Peterstown

Catherine Leech, Wellsburg

Danny Miller, Spencer

Candace Nance, Milton

Nicole Newbraugh, Independence

Lifetime Fishing License Winners

Mary Hull, Buckhannon

Hilbert W. Lake, Ireland

Christopher McDougal, Charleston

Jordan Santonas, Glen Dale

Bryan White, Petersburg

Custom Hunting Rifle Winners

James Ferrell, St. Albans

Wendy Gillespie, Peterstown

Crystal Johnson, Clarksburg

Randy McDowell, Cameron

Christopher Parker, Monongah

Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners

Suzanne Abraham, Morgantown

Judith Dellinger, Mineral Wells

Breanna Mace, Charleston

Joyce Rohr, Buckhannon

Lloyd R. Williams, Fairmont

State Park Weekend Getaway Winners

Leah Bowes, Nitro

Bonnie Bunch, Moundsville

Dennis Coe, Cameron

Michelle Coen, Rivesville

Frank Coleman, Scarbro

Connie Cox, Tunnelton

Rebecca Dawson, Parkersburg

Andrew Dolog, Rivesville

Franklin Flowers, Red House

James Given, Richwood

James Gray, Elkview

Allen Howerton, Princeton

Thomas Donald Huffman-Ross, South Charleston

James Keys, Bridgeport

David Matthew, Elkins

Ariel Meade, Huntington

Barbara Phillips, Princeton

Robert Phillips, Elkins

Jared Rouchard, Charles Town

Jason Stanley, Morgantown

Diana Stark, Bridgeport

Kirk Vance, Clarksburg

Robert Watson, Belington

Chloe Williams, Martinsburg

Asia Wyckoff, Welch