Fairmont Man Becomes State's Newest 'Babydog' Vaccination Sweepstakes Millionaire
A Bridgeport man on Wednesday became the state’s latest “Do it for Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes millionaire.
Timothy Jackson won the top prize, making him the sweepstakes’ 4th million-dollar winner as the state continues efforts to encourage more residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and in turn, earn the chance to sign up for prize drawings that will continue weekly through the summer.
Jackson was honored by a visit from Gov. Jim Justice and his canine companion Babydog to his workplace, the West Virginia University Robotic Technology Center in Fairmont.
He is among the fourth round of winners in Justice's “Do It For Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes. Other top winners included Thomas Sowers, who is the assistant football coach at Riverside High School in Belle, West Virginia, and Grace Fowler of Nettie in Nicholas County. Both were surprised with a visit from Justice and received new custom-outfitted trucks.
In addition, Liam Cox of Weston and Christopher Ellis of Bruno received full college scholarships to the state schools of their choice.
Other winners received lifetime hunting licenses, custom shotguns and rifles, lifetime fishing licenses as well as getaway trips to state parks.
The sweepstakes will continue for three more weeks. Those who have taken at least one dose of the shot can register to win at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov.
The next set of winners will be announced July 18.
Today’s winners also included:
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
John Carder, Peterstown
Catherine Leech, Wellsburg
Danny Miller, Spencer
Candace Nance, Milton
Nicole Newbraugh, Independence
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
Mary Hull, Buckhannon
Hilbert W. Lake, Ireland
Christopher McDougal, Charleston
Jordan Santonas, Glen Dale
Bryan White, Petersburg
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
James Ferrell, St. Albans
Wendy Gillespie, Peterstown
Crystal Johnson, Clarksburg
Randy McDowell, Cameron
Christopher Parker, Monongah
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
Suzanne Abraham, Morgantown
Judith Dellinger, Mineral Wells
Breanna Mace, Charleston
Joyce Rohr, Buckhannon
Lloyd R. Williams, Fairmont
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
Leah Bowes, Nitro
Bonnie Bunch, Moundsville
Dennis Coe, Cameron
Michelle Coen, Rivesville
Frank Coleman, Scarbro
Connie Cox, Tunnelton
Rebecca Dawson, Parkersburg
Andrew Dolog, Rivesville
Franklin Flowers, Red House
James Given, Richwood
James Gray, Elkview
Allen Howerton, Princeton
Thomas Donald Huffman-Ross, South Charleston
James Keys, Bridgeport
David Matthew, Elkins
Ariel Meade, Huntington
Barbara Phillips, Princeton
Robert Phillips, Elkins
Jared Rouchard, Charles Town
Jason Stanley, Morgantown
Diana Stark, Bridgeport
Kirk Vance, Clarksburg
Robert Watson, Belington
Chloe Williams, Martinsburg
Asia Wyckoff, Welch