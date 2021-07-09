© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Public Hearings Set On West Virginia Redistricting Process

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published July 9, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT
capitol.PNG
West Virginia Legislative Photography
/

Public hearings have been set on West Virginia's redistricting process.

The Legislature's joint redistricting committee will hold 12 in-person hearings and three virtual hearings.

The first hearing is July 27 at the Putnam County Judicial Building in Winfield. Other hearings are set for July 29 at Chief Logan State Park in Logan, Aug. 3 at Tamarack in Beckley, Aug. 4 at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center and Aug. 10 at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke.

Lawmakers will decide on legislative district boundaries as well as how to split the state into two congressional districts, down from the current three. West Virginia’s long population slide cost the state its third congressional seat, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released in April.

A special session is expected to convene later in the year on the redistricting process.

Tags

GovernmentWest Virginia LegislatureRedistricting
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content