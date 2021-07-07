Week Three Winners Of W.Va. Vaccine Lottery Announced
Gov. Jim Justice announced the winners of 47 prizes, including a pair of college scholarships, as part of the third giveaway of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
Devin Dawson of Alma and Paige Stanley of Parkersburg were named as the winners of two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state.
Additional prizes announced today include five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.
Winners of the two custom trucks and the $1 million prize will be announced later today.
College Scholarship Winners
- Devin Dawson, Alma
- Paige Stanley, Parkersburg
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
- Joshua Butler, Charleston
- Tiffani Hendershot, Parkersburg
- Tina Holloway, Upper Tract
- Amanda Loftis, Danville
- Samuel Powell, Morgantown
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
- Chelsea Bonnett, Nitro
- Charles Dohring, Huntington
- Michelle Holland, Morgantown
- Christopher Smith, Bunker Hill
- Sherry Sprinkel, Valley Bend
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
- Tiffany Granger, Princeton
- Jon Oberly, Morgantown
- Carolyn Parrish, Charleston
- Andrea Preston, Union
- Sheila Rodgers, Moundsville
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
- Roger Cunningham, Elkview
- Wima Keffer, Coal City
- Tonya Myers, Morgantown
- Michael Perdue, Oak Hill
- Lisa Wright, Princeton
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
- Derek Alvis, Princeton
- William Ray Arbogast, Wellsburg
- Judith Bright, Sutton
- Lois Cadle, Cross Lanes
- Jeremy Clem, Barboursville
- Leah Coburn, Princeton
- Holly Conrad, Barboursville
- Kelly Dayfield, St. Albans
- Roy Durst, Mount Alto
- Nancy Giacomo, Boomer
- Earnest Gwinn, Meadow Bridge
- Kimberly Holder, Alum Creek
- Chris Jones, Pennboro
- Orlyn Kelley, South Charleston
- Terry J. Kidd, Fraziers Bottom
- Charles Lockard, Ridgeley
- Angalete McBrayer, Racine
- Amy McIntire, Lewisburg
- Robert Rinehart, Dixie
- Jacob Smith, Arthurdale
- Janet Smith, Vienna
- Ethan Stack, Crab Orchard
- Cheryl Wayts, Tallmansville
- Cheryl Weaver, Grafton
- Han Wu, St. Albans
Vaccinated West Virginians have four more chances to win in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov.