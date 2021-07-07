Week Three Winners Of W.Va. Vaccine Lottery Announced

Gov. Jim Justice announced the winners of 47 prizes, including a pair of college scholarships, as part of the third giveaway of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes .

Devin Dawson of Alma and Paige Stanley of Parkersburg were named as the winners of two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state.

Additional prizes announced today include five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

Winners of the two custom trucks and the $1 million prize will be announced later today.

College Scholarship Winners

Devin Dawson, Alma

Paige Stanley, Parkersburg

Lifetime Hunting License Winners

Joshua Butler, Charleston

Tiffani Hendershot, Parkersburg

Tina Holloway, Upper Tract

Amanda Loftis, Danville

Samuel Powell, Morgantown

Lifetime Fishing License Winners

Chelsea Bonnett, Nitro

Charles Dohring, Huntington

Michelle Holland, Morgantown

Christopher Smith, Bunker Hill

Sherry Sprinkel, Valley Bend

Custom Hunting Rifle Winners

Tiffany Granger, Princeton

Jon Oberly, Morgantown

Carolyn Parrish, Charleston

Andrea Preston, Union

Sheila Rodgers, Moundsville

Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners

Roger Cunningham, Elkview

Wima Keffer, Coal City

Tonya Myers, Morgantown

Michael Perdue, Oak Hill

Lisa Wright, Princeton

State Park Weekend Getaway Winners

Derek Alvis, Princeton

William Ray Arbogast, Wellsburg

Judith Bright, Sutton

Lois Cadle, Cross Lanes

Jeremy Clem, Barboursville

Leah Coburn, Princeton

Holly Conrad, Barboursville

Kelly Dayfield, St. Albans

Roy Durst, Mount Alto

Nancy Giacomo, Boomer

Earnest Gwinn, Meadow Bridge

Kimberly Holder, Alum Creek

Chris Jones, Pennboro

Orlyn Kelley, South Charleston

Terry J. Kidd, Fraziers Bottom

Charles Lockard, Ridgeley

Angalete McBrayer, Racine

Amy McIntire, Lewisburg

Robert Rinehart, Dixie

Jacob Smith, Arthurdale

Janet Smith, Vienna

Ethan Stack, Crab Orchard

Cheryl Wayts, Tallmansville

Cheryl Weaver, Grafton

Han Wu, St. Albans

Vaccinated West Virginians have four more chances to win in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.