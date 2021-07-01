© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Grand Jury Tacks On Felony Obstruction Charge For Former W.Va. Lawmaker Involved in Jan. 6 Riots

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Dave Mistich
Published July 1, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT
derrick-evans-01.png

Federal prosecutors have tacked on a felony charge for former West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

In a Thursday court filing, a federal grand jury added one count of obstructing an official proceeding. If convicted, Evans would face prison time.

He had already been charged with four misdemeanors, including entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, violent entry and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

In May, Evans pleaded not guilty to the original charges.

According to the original indictment, prosecutors identified Evans through social media posts in which he livestreamed himself entering the Capitol building alongside hundreds of other pro-Trump extremists.

Following his arrest just days after the riot, Evans resigned from the West Virginia House of Delegates before ever serving.

Tags

GovernmentDerrick Evans
Dave Mistich
A native of Washington, West Virginia, Dave Mistich joined West Virginia Public Broadcasting in October of 2012, as the Charleston Reporter. After bouncing around a variety of newsroom roles at WVPB, he now focuses on state-level politics and government, as well as breaking news. Dave plays on the world's best-worst softball team, Chico's Bail Bonds. He can be reached via email at dmistich@wvpublic.org and you can follow him on Twitter @davemistich.
See stories by Dave Mistich
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content