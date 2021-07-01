Grand Jury Tacks On Felony Obstruction Charge For Former W.Va. Lawmaker Involved in Jan. 6 Riots

Federal prosecutors have tacked on a felony charge for former West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

In a Thursday court filing , a federal grand jury added one count of obstructing an official proceeding. If convicted, Evans would face prison time.

He had already been charged with four misdemeanors, including entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, violent entry and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

In May, Evans pleaded not guilty to the original charges.

According to the original indictment, prosecutors identified Evans through social media posts in which he livestreamed himself entering the Capitol building alongside hundreds of other pro-Trump extremists.

Following his arrest just days after the riot, Evans resigned from the West Virginia House of Delegates before ever serving.

