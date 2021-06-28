© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Government

W.Va. Chief Justice Suspends Some Court Health Protocols

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published June 28, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT
West Virginia Chief Justice Evan Jenkins has suspended many of the court health protocols that arose last year from the coronavirus pandemic.

Jenkins' administrative order contained some exceptions.

Courts should continue using remote technology when possible for hearings and proceedings, Jenkins' order said. They should also continue avoiding the use of call dockets to cut back on extended waiting periods in lobbies, common areas and court rooms, he wrote.

Protocols for people in prison or jail remain in effect, and hearings for such people should continue to use video conferencing to reduce the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak in a jail or corrections facility, Jenkins wrote.

If circumstances change or a local outbreak occurs, additional steps may be taken.

Tags

GovernmentWest Virginia Supreme CourtEvan JenkinsCOVID-19Coronavirus Pandemic
