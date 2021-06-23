© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

West Virginia Workforce Department Hit By April Data Breach

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published June 23, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT
Unemployment Line
Matt Rourke
/
Associated Press

West Virginia’s unemployment agency said it was affected by a security breach several months ago.

WorkForce West Virginia took its system offline after learning of a “potential security incident” with the Mid Atlantic Career Consortium Employment Services database on April 13, the agency said Tuesday.

The agency did not say how many individuals’ personal information was possibly accessed. It said those who may have had their information exposed were notified. Files were not downloaded or altered in any way, the department said.

“Upon discovery, immediate steps were taken to secure the network and WorkForce immediately began an investigation,” the department said in a statement. “An experienced computer forensic firm was hired to help determine what happened and what information may have been accessed.”

GovernmentData BreachWorkForce West VirginiaUnemployement
