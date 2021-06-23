© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Interim Police Chief Named In Huntington, West Virginia

West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Published June 23, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT
Police_Lights.jpg
Edward Kimmel
/
Flickr

An interim police chief has been named in Huntington, West Virginia.

Mayor Steve Williams announced that Capt. Eric Corder will move into the temporary role when Police Chief Ray Cornwell's retirement becomes effective July 2. Cornwell announced his retirement earlier this month.

Corder is a 24-year-old veteran of the department. He said in a statement that he will not seek the permanent role.

Huntington is West Virginia's second-largest city.

GovernmentHuntington PoliceCabell CountyEric Corder
