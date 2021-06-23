Interim Police Chief Named In Huntington, West Virginia

An interim police chief has been named in Huntington, West Virginia.

Mayor Steve Williams announced that Capt. Eric Corder will move into the temporary role when Police Chief Ray Cornwell's retirement becomes effective July 2. Cornwell announced his retirement earlier this month.

Corder is a 24-year-old veteran of the department. He said in a statement that he will not seek the permanent role.

Huntington is West Virginia's second-largest city.