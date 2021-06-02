© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia Coal Miner Dies In Underground Accident

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published June 2, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT
A coal miner died Wednesday in a workplace accident in northern West Virginia, the governor's office said.

Trenten J. Dille, 26, of Littleton, died while working in the underground section of a Marion County Coal Resources mine, the governor's office said in a statement.

Preliminary information indicates the edge or rib of a coal support pillar fell and struck Dille, a section foreman, the statement said.

The accident is being investigated by the state Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training. It is the third fatality involving a U.S. coal mine this year.

“It is an absolute tragedy to lose this hard-working, dedicated young man," Gov. Jim Justice said in the statement.

The mine is operated by American Consolidated Natural Resources Holdings Inc. of St. Clairsville, Ohio. The company is the largest privately owned U.S. coal operator. It emerged from federal bankruptcy protection last year and was formerly known as Murray Energy Holdings.

