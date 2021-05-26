Evans Pleads Not Guilty In Capitol Riot Charges

In a hearing today, former West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, pleaded not guilty for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Evans, who entered his plea in Washington, D.C. in front of U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth, faces four federal misdemeanor charges. They include: entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Just days after live-streaming himself entering the Capitol, Evans resigned his seat in the West Virginia Legislature. He never served a day.

After the not guilty plea, Evan’s lawyer acknowledged that his client is in talks with prosecutors about a plea deal. Lamberth set a status conference for June 25 to see where those talks go.

Other West Virginians facing charges in the Capitol Riot include Morgantown sandwich store owner George Tanios, former Parkersburg Councilman Eric Barber, and college senior Gracyn Courtright of Hurricane.

