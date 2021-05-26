© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

Evans Pleads Not Guilty In Capitol Riot Charges

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published May 26, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT
Former West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans plead not guilty to federal charges.

In a hearing today, former West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, pleaded not guilty for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Evans, who entered his plea in Washington, D.C. in front of U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth, faces four federal misdemeanor charges. They include: entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Just days after live-streaming himself entering the Capitol, Evans resigned his seat in the West Virginia Legislature. He never served a day.

After the not guilty plea, Evan’s lawyer acknowledged that his client is in talks with prosecutors about a plea deal. Lamberth set a status conference for June 25 to see where those talks go.

Other West Virginians facing charges in the Capitol Riot include Morgantown sandwich store owner George Tanios, former Parkersburg Councilman Eric Barber, and college senior Gracyn Courtright of Hurricane.

Eric Douglas
Eric is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He is an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world. You can reach Eric at edouglas@wvpublic.org
