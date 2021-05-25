© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

Martinsburg VA Medical Center Earns National Nursing Honor

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Liz McCormick
Published May 25, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT
Martinsburg VA Nurses.jpg
Martinsburg VA Medical Center
/
Martinsburg VAMC Nursing leadership celebrates re-designation of prestigious Pathway to Excellence national recognition.

The Martinsburg Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center received the Pathway to Excellence designation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, which is a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association.

The VAMC in Martinsburg remains the only health care organization in West Virginia to achieve this national certification, according to a news release. It was also the first VA facility in the country to receive it in 2011.

“The Pathway to Excellence re-designation means we have demonstrated our commitment to creating a positive nursing environment, with an emphasis on shared decision-making and safe patient care.” said Sandra Sullivan, chief Nurse Executive at the Martinsburg VAMC.

Medical centers must undergo rigorous reviews of facility practices, policies and culture to earn the award. The designation highlights that a medical center is committed to nurses and their contributions in the workplace.

The Martinsburg VAMC consists of the main medical center and seven Community Based Outpatient Clinics that work with more than 700 nursing staff.

Martinsburg is one of four VA medical centers in West Virginia. The other three are located in Beckley, Huntington and Clarksburg.

The Clarksburg VAMC was recently in the national spotlight when a former nursing assistant was sentenced to life in prison after she murdered seven veterans.

Liz McCormick
Liz McCormick is WVPB's Eastern Panhandle and education reporter/producer. Liz is a native of Charleston, West Virginia and received her B.A. in Communications and New Media from Shepherd University in 2014. You can connect with Liz via email at emccormick@wvpublic.org or on Twitter @LizMcCormickWV
