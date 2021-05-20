Got Your Shots? 16 to 35-Year-Olds Can Register Online For $100 Incentive

It’s been more than three weeks since Gov. Jim Justice promised $100 to entice younger West Virginians to get the COVID-19 vaccine. No one has gotten their bond or cash card yet, but the state says it is ready to send those out soon.

Everyone 16 to 35 that is fully vaccinated can get a $100 savings bond or cash card from the state. That goes for those who have gotten both shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson shot.

But to actually get the $100, those people have to go online and register for their incentive. Go to the governor’s website, governor.wv.gov, to sign up. After that, it’s unclear how long it will take for the state to send the bond or card.

Justice estimates this could cost the state up to $20 million. But that depends on who ends up getting the shot and applies for the money. The state will pay for it with unused CARES funding.

Even though those 12 to 15 can now get the Pfizer vaccine, they aren’t eligible for the $100.

