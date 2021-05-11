© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

Morgantown Man Denied Bail Again On Capitol Riot Charges

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Duncan Slade
Published May 11, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT
George Tanios
Federal Court Documents
/
A photo of George Tanios inside the Sandwich U restaurant

George Tanios, a Morgantown resident and owner of Sandwich University, will remain behind bars pending trial on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Tanios and Julian Khatar of Pennsylvania face 10 felony counts, including conspiring to injure police. The two men were arrested by federal law enforcement in March and were denied bail in a joint hearing Tuesday.

During a March hearing in West Virginia, prosecutors said Tanios purchased bear and pepper spray at a Morgantown store before the two men traveled to Washington, D.C.

According to court documents, Tanios handed chemical spray to Khatar who then used it on U.S. Capitol Police. One officer, Brian Sicknick, suffered two strokes and died of natural causes the next day, the District’s medical examiner said in a ruling released last month.

Tanios had previously been denied bail in March by a West Virginia federal judge.

Duncan Slade
Duncan is a news reporter based in Morgantown. A journalism student at West Virginia University, he also works as the photo editor of the Daily Athenaeum, WVU's student newspaper. Previously, he worked at the Frederick News-Post. Reach Duncan on Twitter @duncan_slade or by email dslade@wvpublic.org
