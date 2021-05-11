© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Eligible Consumers Can Receive Pandemic Broadband Discounts

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published May 11, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT
computer_email_typing.jpeg
Adobe Stock
/
Eligible households can receive assistance with broadband access in a new program from the FCC.

The worldwide coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated the need for high-speed internet connectivity, and it’s further emphasized the problems with high-speed access.

Starting on May 12, eligible consumers will be able to sign up for temporary discounts on broadband services and on the purchase of laptops, desktop computers, and tablets through the Federal Communications Commission’s $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit program.

This program will continue until funding runs out or six months after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declares an end to the pandemic.

Eligible households can receive up to $50 a month. Those living on qualified tribal lands can receive $75 per month. Consumers can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers.

To be eligible, one person in the household must be low-income, at or below 135% of the federal poverty level. Or, they may also be participating in assistance programs including SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline, and relying on free and reduced-price school meals or have received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

Alternatively, consumers who have suffered a large loss in income during the pandemic (due to job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020) are also eligible, providing that the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.

Consumers can locate a local internet provider from this list. The benefit is available to eligible new, prior, and existing customers of participating providers. More information is available on the website www.getemergencybroadband.org or by calling (833) 511-0311.

Tags

GovernmentCoronavirusCoronavirus PandemicBroadband InternetFCC
Eric Douglas
Eric is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He is an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world. You can reach Eric at edouglas@wvpublic.org
See stories by Eric Douglas
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content