Manchin Wants Targeted Infrastructure Bill

The Biden Administration has proposed a $2.3 trillion infrastructure package, called the American Jobs Plan, but has not submitted it to Congress. That hasn’t stopped Republicans and Democrats from developing their own plans.

In a meeting with reporters, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said he wants an infrastructure-only bill. Manchin noted projects like completing Corridor H, the Coalfields Expressway and the King Coal Highway have opportunities for growth for the state of West Virginia.

“The infrastructure we know of, the water, the sewer, the internet, basically transportation, transit, railways, airports. Everything we know that needs to be built,” Manchin said.

He said other topics like research and development and manufacturing should be in separate pieces of legislation.

The Senate Republican Caucus in Congress, including Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, is proposing a $600-$800 billion infrastructure package.

Manchin said he wants a compromise infrastructure bill and guaranteed it would not be the full $2.3 trillion proposal.