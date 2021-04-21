© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Government

Manchin Wants Targeted Infrastructure Bill

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published April 21, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin
In a call with reporters, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said he wants an infrastructure plan focused on infrastructure and that other issues should be addressed in their own legislation.

The Biden Administration has proposed a $2.3 trillion infrastructure package, called the American Jobs Plan, but has not submitted it to Congress. That hasn’t stopped Republicans and Democrats from developing their own plans.

In a meeting with reporters, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said he wants an infrastructure-only bill. Manchin noted projects like completing Corridor H, the Coalfields Expressway and the King Coal Highway have opportunities for growth for the state of West Virginia.

“The infrastructure we know of, the water, the sewer, the internet, basically transportation, transit, railways, airports. Everything we know that needs to be built,” Manchin said.

He said other topics like research and development and manufacturing should be in separate pieces of legislation.

The Senate Republican Caucus in Congress, including Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, is proposing a $600-$800 billion infrastructure package.

Manchin said he wants a compromise infrastructure bill and guaranteed it would not be the full $2.3 trillion proposal.

Eric Douglas
Eric is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He is an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world. You can reach Eric at edouglas@wvpublic.org
