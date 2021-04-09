© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

Watch Live At 8 PM - The Final Hours Of The 2021 W.Va. Legislative Session

West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Published April 9, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT
Final Hours Of The 2021 Legislature

West Virginia Public Broadcasting continues a decades-long tradition by covering the Final Hours of the 2021 legislative session, Saturday, April 10 beginning at 8 PM. Dave Mistich and Emily Allen will report live from the Capitol as viewers follow the action of the Senate and House of Delegates up to the session’s midnight deadline.

You can watch beginning at 8 PM on WVPB TV, The West Virginia Channel, our Youtube and Facebook channels, and at wvpublic.org.

Join the WVPB broadcast for floor debates, lawmaker interviews, and analysis.

The Final Hours of the 2021 Legislative Session

