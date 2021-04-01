Post-Crossover Day, Here’s What’s Still In Play In The West Virginia Legislature

This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. For more stories from Mountain State Spotlight, visit www.mountainstatespotlight.org.

With less than two weeks until the end of the legislative session, West Virginia lawmakers have spent time debating legislation relating to rights, including bills focused on speech, guns, abortion, voting, gender and racial equity.

Bills, which must pass both the West Virginia House of Delegates and state Senate to become law, had to pass one legislative body by Wednesday for a chance at becoming law this year. Wednesday, sometimes referred to as “Crossover Day,” was the 50th day of the 60-day session.

Efforts to support private companies’ forays into childhood education and protect companies from lawsuits related to COVID-19 were Senate priorities at the beginning of session, and these bills moved quickly and have already been signed into law. As of Crossover Day, the state Senate had turned to passing legislation moving up deadlines for early and absentee voting, and a measure to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot, giving voters an option to prohibit cities, towns and counties in West Virginia from enacting gun ordinances more restrictive than state law. Both of those measures are pending in the House.

The House of Delegates passed bills to give the Secretary of State oversight over social media political messaging and to require health professionals to tell patients seeking medical abortions that the procedure could be stopped after taking the first of two abortion pills. Obstetrician/gynecologists have warned that House Bill 2982, which is based on the idea that taking progesterone can “reverse” an abortion, potentially subjects patients to “unmonitored experimentation.”

Delegates also passed bills to protect Confederate and other monuments, such as the Stonewall Jackson statue at the West Virginia Capitol, from removal, and to prohibit transgender middle-and-high school kids from playing on single-sex sports teams consistent with kids’ gender identities. Pediatricians and psychologists have warned the bill creates more reasons for trans kids to face mental health challenges.

Also this week, the state Senate passed a bill that would expand the list of qualifying conditions making a patient eligible for medical cannabis, and the House of Delegates passed a bill that would extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers to one year postpartum.

Meanwhile, bills that would require counties to survey how many kids are in need of food during summer break or during emergencies when kids are out of school and to set a cap of $25 on insulin co-pays and diabetes pharmaceutical supplies and equipment were never considered on committee agendas.

Neither was either chamber’s version of the Crown Act. Advocates for racial equity had pushed for the passage of Senate Bill 108 or House Bill 2698; both of which would have clarified that discrimination based on race, which is already prohibited in West Virginia employment, housing and public accommodation law, includes discrimination based on hairstyles associated with race, such as locks, braids or natural Black hair.

News outlets throughout West Virginia reported on the problem after a high school basketball player in Beckley was told his dreadlocks weren’t permitted in 2019, but advocates have since noted that discrimination based on hairstyle is an ongoing problem for Black West Virginians.

Here’s the status of some other key bills, as of March 31, 2021: Almost law

House Bill 2382 (lead sponsor: Delegate Geoff Foster, R-Putnam) pushes back recommended water quality updates at the request of industry. In 2015, the federal Environmental Protection Agency recommended states update standards for 94 pollutants. West Virginia’s bill updates standards, which dictate how much pollution can be discharged into waterways, for 24 pollutants instead. This bill was originally HB 2389, but was then combined with an air quality bill. The measure has passed both the House of Delegates and state Senate and is waiting for agreement between the two before it goes to the governor.

Senate Bill 275 (lead sponsor: Sen. Craig Blair, R-Berkeley), introduced on behalf of the governor, establishes an intermediate court of appeals in West Virginia. The bill has passed both the state Senate and House of Delegates; both bodies just need to agree on a title change. An intermediate court would hear appeals before they went to the West Virginia Supreme Court, which advocates say would establish a more “fair and predictable legal climate” in the state. In a statement Tuesday, the West Virginia Association for Justice said lawmakers are “helping global corporations increase their profits at the expense of West Virginia taxpayers.” Opponents of the bill have said, in years past, that corporations can spare the cost of more time in appeals courts and thus, more lengthy legal battles with individuals.

Halfway there

New laws

