West Virginia House Gov. Org. Chair Brandon Steele Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The chair of the West Virginia House of Delegates House Government Organization Committee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The House announced Del. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday. House Majority Leader Amy Summers, R-Taylor, confirmed Steele’s positive test in a statement provided to the news media on Sunday afternoon.

“He is undergoing a quarantine in line with timing set forth by his physician,” Summers said. “We have attempted to notify anyone who had the potential of high-risk exposure to this member, which would have meant close contact for more than 15 minutes, and we also want everyone with the House of Delegates to be aware of this positive case.”

It is not yet known how many lawmakers would have been in close contact with Steele.

Lawmakers in the House are expected to wear masks or face coverings while 100 members gather daily for floor sessions and as smaller groups meet for committee meetings. While most delegates abide by the requirement, some have been photographed wearing mesh masks or nothing at all. Some lawmakers often remove their masks to speak on the floor.

Summers said the House has verified its mitigation plan with state coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh and said Marsh has “verified appropriate measures are in place.”

“Testing with increased capability will be offered at the Capitol beginning Monday, with drive-through options available and more details about testing to be shared as soon as they are available,” Summers said.

Dr. Marsh referred questions about the Legislature’s safety protocols to the joint task force leading the state’s response to the pandemic, which includes — in addition to Marsh — West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Bill Crouch and state health officer Dr. Ayne Amjad.

Dr. Amjad did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Steele’s diagnosis marks the first for a lawmaker during the course of the 60-day legislative session, which began Feb. 10. Access to the Capitol during the pandemic has been limited to those on “official business,” as per an order from Gov. Jim Justice.

In a phone call with West Virginia Public Broadcasting just after 3 p.m. Sunday, Steele did not comment on his condition but said he was about to receive “a treatment” at a doctor’s office. He said he would return a call later Sunday evening.

Steele told WVMetroNews Sunday he had not received a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Delegates Spokesperson Ann Ali said leaders in the House plan to continue the legislative session without interruption despite Steele testing positive.

